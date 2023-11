SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team takes on another local rival in the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday.

The Orange take on the Colgate Raiders.

Tip time is 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game will be shown on the ACC Network.

The game can also be heard in Watertown on Fox Sports Radio 1410 WNER and 97.9 FM. Pre game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.