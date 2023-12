SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night to take on a familiar opponent — the Cornell Big Red.

Tip time Tuesday night is 8 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch on television on the ACC Network.

The game can be heard in the Watertown area on Fox Sports Radio 1410 AM WNER or on 97.9 FM. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.