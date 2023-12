SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a late morning start for the rival Orange and Hoyas.

The Syracuse Orange head south to take on rival Georgetown on Saturday.

The tip time is 11:30 a.m. at the Capital One arena in Washington.

The game can be seen on Fox.

The game can also be heard on TK99/105 FM radio in the Syracuse area. In Watertown, the game can be heard on Fox Sports Radio 1410 AM and 97.9 FM. Pre-game coverage will be at 11 a.m.