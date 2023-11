SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following their first loss of the season against Tennessee the Syracuse Men’s basketball team is in action again Tuesday.

The Orange will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Tip time on Tuesday is 2:30 p.m. in Honolulu, HI.

The game will be shown on ESPN 2. The game can be heard on the radio in the Watertown area on WNER Fox Sports Radio 1410 AM and 97.9 FM.