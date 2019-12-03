Where to watch: SU vs. Iowa

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight in the Carrier Dome.
Tip time is 7 p.m.
If you don’t have tickets, the game will be televised on ESPN2.
ESPN2 is on the following channels:
- Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
- Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
- DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
- New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)
You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
Earlier Tuesday, NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti spoke with Mark Emmert on “Orange Nation” radio. Emmert is a basketball beat writer for the Des Moines Register.
Adrian Autry also was on “Orange Nation” radio. Click below to listen to his interview.