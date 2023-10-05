SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team will head out on the road for their next game this Saturday.

The Orange will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kick time is set for 3:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN. That station can be found in the following locations:

The game can also be heard on the radio on Fox Sports Radio 1410 WNER and 97.9 FM.

The Orange are on the road again next week, as they take on the Florida State Seminoles.

The game will be at Noon or 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on ABC50.