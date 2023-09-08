SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange football team looks to continue its winning ways Saturday, September 9 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are playing the Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through the ESPN Plus or ESPN app streaming service.

The game can also be heard on the radio in the Syracuse area on WTKW-FM (TK 99.5 FM/105.5 FM) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440). In Watertown, it will be on air on Fox Sports Radio 1410 WNER AM and 97.9 FM.