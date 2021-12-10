(WSYR-TV) — After falling to the 6th-ranked Villanova Wildcats, a former Big East foe, the Syracuse Orange turn their sights to another former Big East rival.

Saturday at Noon, on FOX, SU travels to the nation’s capital to take on the Georgetown Hoyas. Patrick Ewing’s team is 4-4 this season and coming a 100-71 vs. UMBC Wednesday night. Syracuse, 5-4, fell to ‘Nova 67-53 at the basketball mecca of Madison Square Garden Tuesday.

Here are ways to watch: