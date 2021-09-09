Where to watch: Syracuse home opener vs. Rutgers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange plays host to former Big East Rivals the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday in their ‘Dome opener.’ Both teams are looking for 2-0 starts to the season, but for Syracuse, it would be their first such start since their 10-3 season in 2018.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD)

New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page.