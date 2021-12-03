Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at Florida State

(WSYR-TV) — The Cardiac Cuse lived up to the billing Tuesday night in the dome. Their thrilling 112-110 double overtime win over Indiana improved Syracuse to a 4-3 record.

Now, the Orange begin their ACC slate by traveling down to Tallahassee for a conference clash with Florida State. The Seminoles are 5-2 after losing to Purdue 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Syracuse owns a 7-5 advantage in the series against FSU, but have lost the last three against the Noles.

Saturday’s game tips-off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: