(WSYR-TV) — Following back-to-back losses to former Big East rivals and then a week off, Syracuse hits the floor Saturday when they host Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks (1-8) have lost four straight. Meanwhile, Syracuse (5-5) has won all four meetings vs. Lehigh. When SU takes the floor Saturday, it’ll be the 100th game for Buddy Boeheim in an Orange uniform. And while Buddy leads the team with 17.6 PPG, center Jesse Edwards has caught the fans’ eye bye scoring double figures in Syracuse’s last six games.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: