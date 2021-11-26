Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. no. 19 Auburn

(WSYR-TV) — It has been a tale of two games for the Syracuse Orange down in the Bahamas. After falling to VCU in their first game in the ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’, SU rebounded with a 92-84 win over Arizona State Thursday.

Friday provides, perhaps, the Orange’s toughest challenge of the tournament, the 19th ranked Auburn Tigers. Auburn lost their opening tournament game to no. 22 UConn before beating Loyola Chicago. The last time these two teams met was in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA Tournament Championship run. SU won in the east regional final 79-78.

Tip-time Friday at Imperial Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here are ways to watch: