Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange plays host to in-state foes the Albany Great Danes Saturday. Syracuse is reeling a bit after a 17-7 Dome Opening loss to Rutgers last week.

Kickoff is set for noon on the ACC Network. 

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page

