SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — According to Pete Thamel, the next Syracuse head coach could be named in the next 36 hours. There are numerous named floating around and as of Monday night, the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman as well as ESPN’s ESPN Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low said that Fran Brown, Georgia Defensive Backs coach, is the top target.

While lots is still up in the air, here are the top three names according to Pete Thamel.

Fran Brown (Georgia, Defensive Backs)

Coach Brown joined the Georgia coaching staff in February of 2022 and prior to that was Rutgers’ secondary coach from 2020 to 2021.

During his time at Georgia, their defense was ranked among the nation’s leaders in rushing defense, scoring defense, red zone defense, and total defense as the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Before Georgia, he was hired as the first defensive assistant to join Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano’s new staff in 2020. He also spent time at Temple as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks coach during the 2019 season and was the Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs coach at Baylor during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Coach Brown is originally from Camden, New Jersey, which checks John Wildhack’s box of connections to the Northeast. He also checks the box of being a pro recruiter. In 2014, he was named a top recruiter in the AAC by Rivals.com. Currently, Brown is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 recruiter for the 2024 signing class on 247Sports.

Bob Chesney (Holy Cross, Head Coach)

Coach Chesney has been with Holy Cross for six seasons and prior to that he had winning conference records in his 13 seasons of a collegiate head coach. Overall he is 104-42 and 77-18 in conference play. At Holy Cross, Chesney has been named Patriot League Coach of the Year three times and has brought them to four straight Patriot League Championships.

Before Holy Cross, Chesney was a two-time Northeast-10 Conference Coach of the Year while coaching at Assumption College and Salve Regina University. He was a defensive assistant and special teams coach at John Hopkins University for four years before being promoted to associate head coach in 2009. Prior to that he was at King’s College from 2003-2004, Delaware Valley College in 2002, and Norwich University from 2000-2001.

He is originally from Kulpmont, Pennsylvania and attended Dickinson College where he was a defensive back.

Jason Candle (Toledo, Head Coach)

Coach Candle has been at Toledo for 14 years. He was an assistant coach from 2009-2015 and has been their head coach for the last seven seasons. During his time as head coach, the Rockets are 54-32 and have won two MAC Championships and made six bowl appearances. He has also had the No .1 recruiting class in the MAC five times while also having success in the NFL Draft with eight players since 2017 being selected. They have had two players picked in the 3rd round since 2017, Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs, 86th pick) and Diontae Johnson (Pittsburgh Steelers, 66th pick).

Before becoming head coach he held a few different positions with the Rockets- coached slot receivers and tight ends (2009), receivers coach (2010-2011), offensive coordinator (2012-2015).

While majority of his coaching career has been with Toledo, he coached at Mount Union as the offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2008 and was the wide receivers coach from 2003 to 2006.

Coach Candle is originally from Salem, Ohio and was a wide receiver at Mount Union and Geneva.

We will provide more updates on the Syracuse coaching search as we get them.