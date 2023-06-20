SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Director of Athletics, John Wildhack, addressed the media Tuesday afternoon to wrap up the 2022-23 athletic year.

Wildhack began the press conference addressing SU’s academic success among the student-athletes. He mentioned that there are “multiple years left” on Dino Baber’s contract.

Wildhack weighed in on how the JMA Wireless Dome renovations are coming along. He also discussed how he thinks Adrian Autry has done thus far as SU’s head basketball coach.

To listen to the full press conference, click on the video player above.