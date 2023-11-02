SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team wrapped up exhibition play with a dominate 86-61 win over The College of St. Rose.

Before the game though, SU Athletics releasing a statement that Syracuse junior forward Benny Williams has been suspended.

“Benny Williams has been suspended from the team for a violation of team rules. He is expected to rejoin the program soon,” said head coach Adrian Autry.

As for the game, Judah Mintz saw his first action of the preseason, pacing the Orange with 20 points. Mintz missed the first exhibition game with a lower-body injury. Judah played 28 minutes, adding seven assists and five rebounds.

Chris Bell chipped in 19 points, all in the first half. Bell finished a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.

All five Syracuse starters scored in double figures. Justin Taylor added a double-double with ten points and 12 rebounds.

Syracuse opens the regular season next Monday at the JMA Wireless Dome against New Hampshire.

You can watch the full post-game press conference from Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry by clicking on the video player above.