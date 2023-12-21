SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Junior guard Georgia Woolley scored a team-leading 19 points as Syracuse defeated Saint Francis, 85-43, on Thursday morning inside the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s annual School Day game. Woolley’s performance put her at 1,000 points in her collegiate career.

The Orange (10-1) had five players score in double-figures and three achieve double-doubles. Woolley (19 points), Dyaisha Fair (17), Alaina Rice (12), Alyssa Latham (12) and Kyra Wood (11) were the five Orange who scored 10-or-more points. Rice, Latham and Wood logged 10, 10, and 15 rebounds, respectively. Latham now has four double-doubles this season, Wood has three and Rice has two.

Today marks the fourth time this season that Syracuse has had five players score at least 10 points. It is also the second game this season that three players achieved double-doubles.

Saint Francis’ (1-11) Destini Ward scored a team-high nine points for the Red Flash.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse made the first 23 points of the game. During the stretch, the Orange shot 7-for-14 from the field, including two-for-three from 3-point range, and seven-for-eight from the foul line. Rice scored six points, while Latham and Fair each had five points during the run. After the first quarter, ‘Cuse had a 26-6 lead, increasing its lead to 45-15 before halftime.

FAIR PLAY, DYAISHA

With her 17-point performance today, Fair moved ahead of the 20th all-time scorer in Division I history, Villanova alum Maddy Siegrist. Fair now has 2,900 career points, which ranks second to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for the NCAA’s active career scoring leaders.

1K FOR WOOLLEY

Woolley’s 19 points today put her at 1,000 points in her collegiate career. She now has seven double-digit scoring performances in eight appearances this season. Woolley made three from 3-point range, logged four assists and grabbed three rebounds.

SYRACUSE SHOWS OUT

Thursday’s game was the second-highest attended game in program history. The 9,109 fans in attendance set a new School Day attendance record at the Dome. Syracuse had over 60 schools attend and over 8,300 students and chaperons from the greater Syracuse area.

STRENGTH AT THE HOOP

The Orange scored 44 of its 85 points in the paint. Syracuse also grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and scored 22 second chance points.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

The Orange’s 59 rebounds were the most in a game this season.

The Orange had three players in double-digits in the first half: Fair (11 points), Rice (10) and Woolley (10).

Syracuse has now gone four straight seasons without losing a non-conference game at home. The streak extends to 26 consecutive wins.

‘Cuse improves to 4-0 in the series against Saint Francis.

UP NEXT

Syracuse hosts its first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season against Notre Dame in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve contest has tipoff set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ACC Network.