ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re getting a first glimpse into the 50,000 square foot PGA Championship merch shop at Oak Hill Country Club.

Officials say there are over twelve-hundred items available, including polos, hats, tee-shirts, and more. If you’re hoping to get your hands on any particular product – they suggest attending the pre-sale event happening this weekend. It’s open to the general public and does not require a ticket.

“You’ll probably want to come out here the weekend before because by Sunday this place is not going to look like this,” said 2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns. “It’s gonna be thin. There’s stuff that’s going to be gone, and obviously we don’t have the ability to just replenish overnight some of the stuff that goes out. The goal is really to get to the end of the week and have this place virtually empty, so that’s why if you’re planning on shopping Sunday afternoon, or next Sunday afternoon, you’re probably going to leave empty handed or maybe not with what you want.”

If you’re worried about waiting in long lines, organizers say they’re hoping to mitigate that with over fifty cash registers in service. Presale begins this Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.