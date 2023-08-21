QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday morning, members of Queensbury Union Free School District’s sizeable community gathered on a new stretch of green, where ground was first broken earlier this year. It’s a new chapter for school athletics – and, like so many do, it started off with a ribbon cutting.

“This is my 20th year on the school board, and every year I’ve asked for a turf field,” said Board of Education Vice President Tim Weaver. “Here it is.”

The district broke ground on the field in February, embarking on the quest for a unified home for all of its school athletics. Field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and football will all have a place on the turf.

Next week, the school will break its field in with a competition for practice week. That’s just the start. This year, Queensbury will be the host of the state Section II boys soccer, field hockey, and girls regional lacrosse championships. The congregation of players from around the region has big implications for Queensbury and the surrounding region, not just at school.

“We hope to bring so many people into the community, participating here on campus, eating and drinking in our restaurants, staying in our hotels, and supporting our local businesses,” said school Athletic Director Richard Keys. “I’m so excited for our student-athletes to have a state-of-the-art facility where the outcomes of our games are determined on the field – not because of the field.”

It’s taken about two years to bring the project into being. The turf complex was powered by part of a $19.75 million capital project first approved in December 2021.

Monday’s ribbon cutting was looked upon not only by Queensbury staff but students as well. Members of the school’s boys football and girls field hockey teams took to their first practice on the finished field shortly after the ceremony – and the grass is feeling greener.

“It’s a completely different atmosphere,” said Zavry Ward, a junior on Queensbury’s football team. “We have under-the-lights games, and the whole team can be out here.”