SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 50th Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl kicks off Friday at 7pm at Salem Stadium. The SUNY Cortland Red Dragons will suit up to take on the defending Division III champs the North Central Cardinals. Both teams arrived in our area just a few days ago. They are excited about playing in this game.

“We treat every game the same you know so when it comes to a focus and discipline level you know it’s like that for every game. Every game is the same I guess we’re just in a new environment you know we’ve never been to Salem, Virginia so it’s kind of cool to come out here and experience something new but at the same time every game is the same,” said NCCU senior safety Julian Bell.

“It’s really surreal it’s pretty cool you know you have to acknowledge how cool it is. But it’s another business trip man and we have some things that we have to take care of but it’s been an awesome experience. The support we’ve gotten from alumni the school especially the students have been awesome. So it’s been a really cool experience but we want to make it a fun memory and not one we look back and dread a little bit you know,” said SUNY Cortland junior quarterback Zac Boyes.