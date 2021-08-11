Preseason football starts August 13 on ABC50

Don’t miss preseason Bills and Giants games on ABC50 and The North Country CW.

Buffalo Bills:

  • Friday, August 13 at 7pm: Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions on ABC50
  • Saturday, August 21 at Noon: Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears on The North Country CW
  • Saturday, August 28 at Noon: Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers on The North Country CW

NY Giants

  • Saturday, August 14 at 7:30pm: NY Giants vs NY Jets on ABC50
  • Sunday, August 22 at 1pm: NY Giants vs Cleveland Browns on The North Country CW
  • Sunday, August 29 at 6pm: NY Giants vs New England Patriots

