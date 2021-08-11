Preseason football starts August 13 on ABC50

(NEXSTAR) – The Senate’s advancement of a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint brings Congress one step closer to approving money for a number of programs designed to help families and children.

The budget resolution, which would allocate money for programs designed to create jobs, fight climate change and provide social services and economic safety for American families, got the OK from Senate democrats and won approval in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It’s expected to be approved by the House when the chamber returns from recess in two weeks.