Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

The city of Malmo has had enough of repeated acts of vandalism on soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue outside the local football club's stadium and is set to move it to a new location, according to media reports.

The Sydsvenskan newspaper said Saturday that the municipal council in Sweden’s third largest city is poised to make a decision on Monday and is seeking suggestions from top-flight team Malmo FF as to where the statue should be moved later in the year.