QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around the start of the year, Queensbury Union Free School District put the call out for one-time athletes, coaches, and others who can lay claim to a role in the school district’s sports teams. This month, some of those names have been added to the school’s new Athletics Hall of Fame.

A previous year’s sports team and 23 individual inductees became part of Queensbury school history on Friday night, at an induction ceremony hosted by the Lake George Courtyard by Mariott. The inductees include:

1977 Varsity Girls Cross Country – team of distinction

Beverly Carpenter – coach, class of 1957

Charles “Chuck” Connolly – coach

Jeffrey Cook – athlete honored posthumously, class of ’74

Dr. Amy Phelps Devis – athlete, class of ’81

John Dennett – athletic director, coach

Robert “Bob” Glendening – athlete, class of ’80

Quentin Howe – athlete honored posthumously, class of ’85

Dr. John “Jack” Irion – contributor honored posthumously

John Irion – coach, class of ’77

John “Jack” LaBombard – coach

Joseph Lehet – coach, class of ’71

John “Jay” Marra – coach, class of ’70

Terry Martin – coach

Christine Bergeron Merrill – athlete, class of ’79

Lloyd Mott – athletic director, coach, honored posthumously

Laura VanDenburg Paniccia – athlete, class of ’78

Mark Sheehan – athlete, class of ’79

Craig Short – athlete honored posthumously, class of ’77

Timothy Smith – athlete, class of ’63

William “Bill” Smith, Jr. – coach

Elsie Stec – contributor

Andrew Varney – athlete, class of ’80

Heidi Mann Vittengl – athlete, class of ’82

The inductees are among a total of 41 individuals and two teams selected since nominee collection began. The rest will be subject to a second ceremony in the fall of 2024.

All submissions were reviewed by a committee of Queensbury faculty, board of education members, former coaches and athletes, and a representative from the school guidance department. An estimated 300+ students per year take part in Queensbury’s school athletics programs.