Quick start propels #11 Syracuse to upset win at #5 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

With their NCAA Tournament hopes in question, the #11 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team picked up a big win knocking off #5 Virginia 13-11.

SU raced out to a 8-4 halftime lead. Jamie Trimboli, Lucas Quinn and Owen Hiltz all had two goals in the first 30 minutes of action.

With 5:41 to play in the third quarter, the Cavaliers would trim the ‘Cuse lead to 9-8.

Syracuse responded scoring the next four goals to take a 13-8 lead.

Baldwinsville native Charlie Bertrand tallied back to back goals late in the 4th quarter to cut the SU lead to two.

A couple of timely saves down the stretch by Drake Porter would seal the win for Syracuse.

Porter finished with nine saves on the afternoon.

At the faceoff X, Syracuse junior Jakob Phaup was outstanding, winning 24 of the 27 faceoffs he took.

Syracuse improves to 6-4 overall (2-3 in the ACC). SU right now is scheduled to close the regular season next Saturday at #2 Notre Dame.