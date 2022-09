SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 32-29 win over Purdue.

Garrett Shrader finished the game, 13-29 for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden had six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The Orange returns to action this Friday at home against Virginia. To listen to the full Dino Babers press conference click on the video above.