Red Zone Blues

There are very few things the Bills defense have struggled to do this season but the red zone has been an issue. Opposing offenses have only been inside the 20-yard line 14 times this season, third-fewest in the NFL, but when they crack red zone the Bills have struggled to keep teams out of the endzone.

“We know we got to be a whole lot better in that area,” safety Jordan Poyer said after Sunday’s win.

The Dolphins offense was in red zone four times and came away with 3 touchdowns. This season, the Bills defense has allowed 9 touchdowns in 14 red zone trips(64.3%), that ranks 25th in the NFL.

“We’ve gotta clean that up for sure,” defensive end Trent Murphy added. “We have to be under 50 percent or something to reach that goal so that’s not good enough on our end.”

The one red zone stop the Bills had was a huge one. Tre’Davious White intercepted a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass at the 2-yard line and provided the turning point in the game.

“When teams get in the red zone, our philosophy is field goals and takeaways,” White said after the win.” Obviously we were able to get a takeaway and that was huge for our team because we came down and scored a touchdown the next possession.”

The Bills defense will face a tough test on Sunday. The Eagles offense is ranked 11th in the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 22 trips to the red zone this season.