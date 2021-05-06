Report: Guerrier’s list of potential college suitors growing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a whirlwind week for fans of Syracuse men’s basketball.
Last week, Syracuse released a statement from head coach Jim Boeheim thanking Quincy Guerrier for his time at SU. It sparked speculation that the sophomore was keeping his name in the NBA draft and moving on from the university.
As it turns out, only the latter was true.
Quincy then released a statement saying he was going to keep his name in the draft but still transfer from SU if he returns to college.
And if he comes back, there are plenty of programs that are reportedly willing to take on Guerrier.
Jon Rothstein tweeted Quincy told him that Illinois is the latest school to put their name in the Guerrier-hat. According to Rothstein, 16 schools showing interest in the former SU’er.
Last offseason, Alan Griffin transferred from Illinois to Syracuse before leaving SU for the NBA draft.