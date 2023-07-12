UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Major League Baseball All-Star Week is a few days in the middle of the year taken to celebrate the best and brightest at the highest level of professional baseball. That has to start somewhere, and for a good majority of Major League players that somewhere is the Major League Baseball draft.

The 20-round MLB Draft took place from Sunday to Tuesday, with Louisiana State University fireballing pitcher Paul Skenes being selected first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although no locals went that high, there were still seven payers with ties to Central New York or the Mohawk Valley who were selected to join the highest ranks of professional baseball.