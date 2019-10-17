Spanish soccer league tries again to stage game in Miami

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA, during a pre-game ceremony before an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. The Spanish soccer league said Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, it has asked the Spanish soccer federation to allow Villarreal’s regular season home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, FILE)

Undeterred by the resistance it faced last season, the Spanish soccer league is trying again to take a regular season game to the United States.

The Spanish soccer federation has been asked to allow Villarreal’s home game against Atletico Madrid on Dec. 6 to be moved to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The renewed push has been launched despite the league gaining no indication that the federation would reverse its opposition which forced the abandonment of plans to take the Barcelona-Girona game to Miami in January.

Approval is needed from the domestic federation, which controls regulations and fixtures throughout Spanish soccer, including the top-tier competition known as La Liga.

The U.S. Soccer Federation would also have to sanction the game being played on its territory but it had not received a formal request ahead of Thursday’s public announcement from La Liga. The Spanish game is slated for almost a month after the Major League Soccer season has ended.

The league said it had consulted more widely than last season when the Spanish players’ union joined the federation in protesting the plans because their views had not been sought.

“The players and coaches of both teams have been informed and have shown their enthusiasm for being able to play in front of fans in the United States,” the league said in a statement on Thursday. “The Association of Spanish Footballers has also been informed of the request.”

While the federation blocked the league from taking a game overseas, it did move its Super Cup to Morocco last year and has talked about taking future editions to Saudi Arabia.

There are stumbling blocks further afield for a Spanish league game overseas.

The FIFA council opposed the idea last year, although its permission for the match was not mandatory. Approval could be rejected from the regional confederations impacted — UEFA in Europe and CONCACAF in North America.

But neither FIFA nor the Spanish federation intervened to stop the Copa Libertadores final last year being switched from Buenos Aires to Madrid after the second leg was abandoned in Argentina due to fan violence involving Boca Juniors and River Plate supporters.

The Spanish league’s plan to play games in the U.S. is part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent, which operates the International Champions Cup, a tournament of club friendlies during the European offseason in July and August around the world.

“This match will be another boost to the internationalization strategy of LaLiga, which is providing great results for all our member clubs,” league president Javier Tebas said. “We hope that this time we can carry out this positive action for everyone, as other leagues like the NFL or the NBA do when they stage matches overseas.”

Villarreal season ticket-holders would be compensated for losing out on a home game. They could receive a 40% discount on their next season ticket purchase, free entry and travel for up to 3,000 fans to the away game at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano or a paid-for trip to Miami for up to 600 people, the league said.

Atletico is currently third in the league — behind Barcelona and leader Real Madrid — with Villarreal midtable.

Villarreal’s president, Fernando Roig, said exporting a league game benefits the whole of Spanish soccer.

“The United States is a very important country, where Villarreal already has official academies and carries out different activities for the development of football,” Roig said in a statement.

The game would kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which is 10 p.m. in Spain.

“Atlético de Madrid works every season to expand and improve our brand across all continents and this match in the United States will allow us to keep working on this,” Atletico CEO Miguel Ángel Gil said. “Furthermore, we will be able to bring Spanish football closer to fans who live outside of our country.”

