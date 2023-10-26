SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —Skaneateles girls volleyball has only lost one game this season, and senior Alyssa Franciamone is at the center of it, playing libero for the Lakers. That is something she picked up from her older sisters.

“They also were back road, defensive specialists. So, I would always go to their games and watch them play. So it really inspired me to want to join as well,” said Franciamone.

On and off the court, her sisters have helped her become the person she is today.

“In volleyball, I would always watch them play, and they would help me get better, both in practice and at home. And outside of volleyball, they would just inspire me to be a better person all around, in school and outside of school,” said Franciamone.

After last season, a spot at libero opened up, and Alyssa put in the work in the offseason to secure it.

“She wanted to get better every day. She would ask me every day, ‘What can I do better? What should I be doing?’ Even before every game, she’ll come right up to me, ‘Hey, what should I see? What can I do? How can I do this better?’ She’s just constantly looking to get better,” said Lakers head coach Dan Mulroy.

The Lakers are cruising through a great season, and Alyssa and the seniors are the main reason for that.

“We have five seniors this year, including myself, and we’re all sort of in the same friend group, so that really helps with the team chemistry. I love the small team, and how it feels like a family, and how close you are with them. Just practicing every single day. They help you just become better as a person overall,” said Franciamone.

While Alyssa’s season is not over yet, she hopes to continue to play volleyball at the club or intramural level in college.

Congratulations, Alyssa! You are the Bryne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week!