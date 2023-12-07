SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — “I can’t really say too much about her other than she’s just a joy to have here. She literally is Ludden. She exemplifies what Ludden means,’ said Bishop Ludden girl’s basketball head coach Carm Petrera.

Bridget Dunham came to Bishop Ludden her sophomore year, and the rest is history.

“My first year, we won a sectional championship, so that was very cool,” said Dunham.

Basketball has always run in her veins, and the reason she got into the sport still shows support in the stands.

“My dad’s coached me all growing up and is definitely my number one cheerleader today, so it’s definitely a big part of my life. My dad played in college and so he’s always made it important to me to play basketball first, really just enjoy it. I’ve always enjoyed playing, playing with my dad, working out, getting in the gym and playing pickup, whether it’s with my team or my friends. I just feel support. I feel the love, and whether it’s my real family or my family here at Ludden, it’s always positive,” said Dunham.

Although she came to Ludden her sophomore year, this team has become much more than that.

“We have such a community here, and everyone that knows Ludden and has been here understands that we’re just family. And so I think to me, being a part of the basketball team here has been a large part of my high school journey. It means a lot to me, especially knowing that I’ve been playing varsity basketball for four years, at Bishop Ludden for three. And it’s really been my entire life that’s been focused around basketball. So I think it’s going to be really hard leaving this year following the season,” said Bridget Dunham.

While Bridget will miss being a part of Ludden, she has already left her mark on the program.

“Bridget is probably one of the best kids that I know. She’s such a coach’s player. She exemplifies what student-athlete really means. She works hard at everything she does, whether it’s school work or sports, and she’s just been a blessing since she’s been here,” Petrera said.

This year, Bridget has one goal in mind….a Sectional Championship.

Congratulations, Bridget! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week!