CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Andrew Watrous is the last line of defense for the Central Square boy’s soccer team and has been a key factor in a lot of their wins this season.

For the junior goalkeeper, the net was always where he wanted to be.

“When I was about five, I started playing with just community soccer, and then I kind of took a break and started playing football,” Watrous said. “Then my seventh grade year, I started to play again. In ninth grade, I got asked to play varsity soccer, and from there, kind of took off really quick.”

After working with a goalie coach this off-season and putting in the work with his travel team, Andrew has excelled. And his support system has been a big part of that.

“I think my coaches hold me to a high level, so that helps a lot. And also my club coaches, and my club teammates, hold me really high,” Watrous said.

Andrew was named one of the captains at the beginning of this season.

“It was kind of a no-brainer from the entire team. They all knew that Andrew should be a captain. We didn’t even have to vote him in. It was just a unanimous decision by everybody,” said Jay Mucha, Central Square’s boy’s soccer coach. “He’s a class act. He keeps the mojo up in practices. You’ll hear him in games communicating with the entire field, letting them know what he sees. He’s just a leader in all aspects for us.”

Andrew wears his captain band with pride and says it’s a “great honor to be able to captain.”

Congratulations, Andrew! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week.