CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR) — “I think knowing that going into this season, this will be the final time. This is it. Either you’re going to win this year, or there’s no going back,” said Natalie Bush.

Natalie Bush is a senior on the Central Square girl’s basketball team, and this year, she means business.

“We all came to an agreement that we want to win this year. This is the year that we’re going to win. We’re going to really try to win,” said Bush.

Natalie led the team last year in points with 351, and in the off-season, she was determined to get even better. She played on her AAU team and worked with a coach who pushed her every day.

“When I train with Peter Dourdas, he’ll have me shoot 200 3-pointers nonstop, like no break. He’s screaming the whole time, ‘I don’t care if you’re tired. You’re going to be tired. You’re not going to have a break when you’re in a game,'” said Bush.

That off-season mentality has only gotten more intense now that the season has started. Natalie has been able to lead by example, and her work ethic has rubbed off on the team.

“I think in my head it’s like every day in practice, we’re going to work hard. We’re going to go 100%. If we’re going to do defense, we’re going to make each other better. That’s what I think we need to do this year. And I think we’re doing that pretty well this year,” said Bush.

Natalie will be playing at SUNY Canton next year, and to her, it was an easy decision.

“Just in general, everything about the place was like I knew right then and there… this is the place. I love it here. I want to go here,” Bush said.

Coach Kevin Brazell, who has known her since she was an eighth grader, could not be more proud

“I’m so happy when the kids go to the right school for them, and that was the perfect school for her. They loved her up there. She was their top recruit, and we could have got her in some other schools a little bigger, but she just fell in love with the place and the coach. And I think she’s going to be real happy there, ” said Brazell.

Congratulations, Natalie! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week!