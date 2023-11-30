SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — “It was very different because I’ve really only played basketball and cross country and stuff like that, and I didn’t really have any volleyball experience,” said Avery Kielbasinski.

Avery Kielbasinski is a junior on the Jamesville-DeWitt boy’s volleyball team that has won back-to-back state championships. Before the seventh grade, however, Avery never stepped foot on a volleyball court. For him, his team is what has allowed him to grow.

“It’s just really great because everybody on our team works so hard in practice and on the court. And it’s great to see it pay off,” said Kielbasinski.

To his coach, Jake Cline, he is one of those key players that set the standard for a championship team.

“I mean, Avery is a competitor on the court, but he’s also very humble. He loves to compete. He really wants to win, and he’s a good motivator for our guys because they see what he’s doing, and they want to keep up with him,” said Cline.

Avery learned how to be a competitor from watching his older brother Evan, who was on the team with him until he graduated from J-D last year. Adjusting to the team without him this year has been a challenge.

“It was definitely different. It’s just a different atmosphere without someone you really know out there with you,” said Kielbasinski.

But for him, his work ethic has always been something that has been a part of him.

“I was just going into practice every day, really working out there and trying to do our best we can to get the job done,” said Kielbasinski.

For Avery, volleyball is something he enjoys, even when he isn’t playing.

“It’s just really great to watch the game as well. At a high level, it’s amazing to see the pace of the game, and it’s just really fun to play as well,” said Kielbasinski.

When he is playing, however, it is his favorite place to be.

“I think it’s a stress reliever. It’s just really fun to get out there and play, and I look forward to it every day in practice,” said Kielbasinski.

Congratulations, Avery! You are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week.