AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kemauri Perry not only leads the Auburn Maroons in rushing yards, but he has had back to back seasons with over 1,200 yards on the ground.

“Honestly, it must be my speed. I am way faster than last year,” Perry said.

He is a threat even when the ball is not in his hands.

“He’s kind of developed a very physical attitude out on the field blocking people. So that’s my favorite part watching, I love the touchdowns, but I love seeing them run people over level two, and helping his teammates out as well,” said Auburn Head Coach Dan Moskov.

He is a star to his team on the field and to the younger generation off the field.

“Well on the field he’s so physically tough. He knocks people over and he loves doing that. Off the field, he wants to be an elementary school teacher. So we’ve been to some of the elementary schools doing reading programs and just seeing the way he interacts with kids and the kids just gravitate to him,” Moskov said. “He’s just got a great smile and he’s so gentle and kind to the young kids and they love him. I think he’s going to be a great elementary teacher someday.”

After high school, Kemauri hopes to be a gym teacher and athletic trainer because of his passion for guiding and helping others.

“Just teaching people honestly, like teaching people different ways to work in a weight room. Like my teammates. I feel like I can do that with just regular people,” Perry said.

With his senior season wrapping up, he has learned important life lessons through football.

“Discipline in what you do. I’m staying motivated, stay focused on what you got to do and just don’t get distracted by other things outside of school and football,” said Perry.

Congratulations Kemauri you are the Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Student-Athlete of the Week!