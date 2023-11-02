SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In their final preseason tune-up match, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team beat the College of St. Rose 86-61 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday night, Nov. 1.

Sophomore guard Judah Mintz returned to the floor after sitting out at SU’s last exhibition game against Daemen University on Oct. 27. Mintz led the Orange in scoring with 20 points and tallied seven assists and five rebounds.

He was closely followed by sophomore forward Chris Bell, who scored 19 points and corralled five rebounds.

For the College of St. Rose, they were led by junior forward Ata Turgut, who scored a game-high 23 points.

The Orange will tip off the regular season at the Dome on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. against New Hampshire.