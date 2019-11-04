SU football fires defensive coordinator Brian Ward

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers announced Sunday afternoon that defensive coordinator Brian Ward has been fired.

The dismissal comes one day after the Orange lost to Boston College 58-27. In that game the Eagles rushed for nearly 500 yards.

Defensive ends coach Steve Stanard has been promoted to defensive coordinator on an interim basis.

Babers released the following statement:

“I want to thank Coach Ward for everything he’s done for Syracuse University and this football team,” Babers said. “However, I felt a change needed to be made at this time to give us the best opportunity for success moving forward. Coach Stanard is an experienced defensive coach. He’s been here for three years now and understands the culture of our program. I’m confident in his ability to lead that side of the ball.”

Stanard has spent 20 of his more than 30 seasons as a collegiate coach coordinating defenses, most recently at Wyoming where he served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014-16. He’s also worked as the defensive coordinator at Nebraska Wesleyan (1991-95), South Dakota (1996), New Mexico State (2000-02), Colorado State (2003-07) and Tulane (2009-11).

It’s been a disappointing season for SU. The Orange have lost four straight games, and are 3-6 this season. Syracuse is off this Saturday. The Orange will travel to Duke on November 16th.