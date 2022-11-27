SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at home to Bryant 73-72.

Freshman point guard Judah Mintz was ejected in the first half for slapping Bryant player Doug Edert.

Sherif Gross-Bullock lifted the Bulldogs to the win, racing the length of the floor for the game-winning basket with .8 seconds remaining.

Justin Taylor led the Orange with 25 points. Jesse Edwards added 12 points and 21 rebounds before fouling out.

Liverpool native Charles Pride scored 13 points and added six rebounds in the win for the Bulldogs.

SU drops to 3-3 overall.

Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday at Illinois as part of the ACC/BigTen Challenge.

