SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team fell to Duke Saturday night 77-55.

Joe Girard had a game-high 21 points and Judah Mintz finished with 18 points.

Jeremy Roach paced Duke with 17 points and three assists.

Syracuse (16-11 overall) returns to action on Wednesday to face at Clemson.

