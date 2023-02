PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team fell to Pittsburgh Saturday night 99-82.

Sophomore forward Benny Williams led all scorers with a career-high 24 points and a team-best nine rebounds.

Syracuse (16-13 overall) returns to action on Tuesday to host Georgia Tech at the JMA Wireless Dome.

To watch SU head coach Jim Boeheim’s post game press conference following the loss to Pittsburgh, click on the video player above.