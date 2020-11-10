SU men’s basketball ACC schedule for 2020-2021 released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC announced its full slate of conference men’s basketball games for the 2020-21 season, and below is the list of games Syracuse will be playing.

Syracuse’s path through the league begins on Saturday, December 12 when the Orange play at Boston College.

2020-21 SYRACUSE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(ACC Games) (all game times are TBA)

Saturday, December 12 at Boston College

Tuesday, December 22 vs. Notre Dame

Tuesday, December 29/Wednesday, December 30 at Wake Forest

Saturday, January 2 at North Carolina

Tuesday, January 5/Wednesday, January 6 vs. Florida State

Tuesday, January 12/Wednesday, January 13 vs. Clemson

Saturday, January 16 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, January 19/Wednesday, January 20 vs. Miami

Saturday, January 23 vs. Virginia Tech

Monday, January 25 at Vitginia

Sunday, January 31 vs. NC State

Tuesday, February 2/Wednesday, February 3 vs. Louisville

Saturday, February 6 at Clemson

Tuesday, February 9/Wednesday, February 10 at NC State

Saturday, February 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Tuesday, February 16/Wednesday, February 17 at Louisville

Saturday, February 20 vs. Boston College

Monday, February 22 at Duke

Saturday, February 27 at Georgia Tech

Monday, March 1 vs. North Carolina

Tuesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 13: ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

