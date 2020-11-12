SU men’s basketball begins their season November 27 in the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Thursday that they will open their season the day after Thanksgiving against Bryant in the Carrier Dome.
This is the first meeting between the Orange and Bulldogs.
Bryant features former Liverpool standout Charles Pride and former West Genessee standout Luke Southerland.
LATEST STORIES:
- Still no COVID relief deal as partisan bickering continues in DC
- Jefferson County adds 8 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 500 in quarantine
- Environmental Conservation Officers rescue two owls in one day
- NYS Assembly holds hearing on court system budget cuts
- Local army Veteran, ‘Chopped’ champion shares his story to empower others