SU men’s basketball begins their season November 27 in the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Thursday that they will open their season the day after Thanksgiving against Bryant in the Carrier Dome.

This is the first meeting between the Orange and Bulldogs.

Bryant features former Liverpool standout Charles Pride and former West Genessee standout Luke Southerland.

