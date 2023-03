SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in three years, the Syracuse University women’s basketball team will host a postseason game inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange will host Kent State in the First Round of the Women’s NIT Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Orange are coming off of a 14-3 record at home; the most home wins since the 2010-2011 season.

Tickets are available for the game at the JMA Wireless Dome for $10 per person and $5 for students, youth and seniors.