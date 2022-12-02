SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse women’s lacrosse will play nine teams that competed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, including defending national champion North Carolina, in 2023. The Orange will host three of the four national semifinalists from a year ago.

Season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale now for $50 each. In addition, a combo women’s and men’s season ticket is available for $110 each. Purchase tickets now by clicking here.

The Orange open the season with back-to-back games against 2022 national semifinalists Northwestern and Maryland. Syracuse hosts the Wildcats on Saturday, February 11 in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The Terrapins visit the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, February 17.

After a home contest against Binghamton on February 20, the Orange open ACC play at Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25. Syracuse returns home for games against UAlbany (March 1), Virginia Tech (March 5) and Notre Dame (March 11) before going on the road to face Loyola (March 15) and Duke (March 18).

Syracuse hosts Stony Brook, an NCAA Tournament quarterfinalist a year ago, on Wednesday, March 22. In last season’s meeting, the Orange scored the final four goals of the third quarter on its way to a 12-11 victory in the JMA Dome.

Conference play continues at Louisville on March 25 before home games against Cornell (March 28) and Virginia (April 1). The Orange host Clemson, which will play its first varsity season in 2023, on April 8.

Syracuse ends the regular season with a road game against defending national champion North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, April 15, and a home contest against last year’s national runner-up, Boston College, on Thursday, April 20.

The 2023 ACC Championship will take place in Charlotte, N.C. Games will be played on April 23, 26, 28 and 30.

Dates for the 2023 season are subject to change.

The Orange, under the direction of second-year head coach Kayla Treanor, posted a 15-6 record last season, including a 6-2 mark in ACC play. Syracuse earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals.