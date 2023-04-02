SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The No. 1 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team remained undefeated with a 21-9 victory against No. 11 Virginia on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are now 13-0, matching their longest winning streak since 2013.

Emma Ward recorded 10 points (4g, 6a), while Meaghan Tyrrell added nine points (6g, 3a) to help Syracuse to its second-highest goal output of the season. Eight different players scored at least one goal in the win.

While the offense was clicking, the ‘Cuse defense also did its part as the unit held an opponent to less than 10 goals for the seventh time in 13 games. The Orange allowed just three goals in the second half. Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer made five saves and tied her career high with six ground balls.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ward connected with Emma Tyrrell with one second remaining in the first quarter to give Syracuse a 5-4 advantage, a lead the Orange would hold on to for the remainder of the game. Back-to-back goals by Meaghan Tyrrell extended the lead to 9-5 before Jaime Biskup scored for the Cavaliers (8-4, 4-2) with 3:22 on the clock. The Orange responded with three unanswered goals in the final two minutes of the half, including two from Megan Carney, to take a 12-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Orange continued the scoring run in the third quarter with goals from Maddy Baxter and Ward. Ashlyn McGovern found the back of the net for Virginia at the 5:56 mark, ending its scoring drought of more than 12 minutes. Meaghan Tyrrell answered with two more goals, sparking the Orange on a 6-0 scoring run that put the game out of reach. Her sixth goal of the night gave Syracuse the 21-9 victory as it improved its ACC record to 6-0.

OF NOTE

Katie Goodale and Olivia Adamson combined for 13 draw controls, helping the Orange to a 21-11 advantage in the draw circle. The draw unit was particularly effective in the second half when it won 10-of-13.

Ward’s 10 points are a career high and tie for third place on Syracuse’s single-game record list. She now has 45 assists this season, which tie Alyssa Murray for fourth place on the Orange’s single-season record list.

Meaghan Tyrrell tied her season high with six goals in the victory. She increased her career point total to 383 and now trails head coach Kayla Treanor by 10 points for second place on Syracuse’s career points list.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 2,414 fans. That total ranks as the second-highest, single-game home attendance in program history.

UP NEXT

No. 1 Syracuse hosts No. 22 Clemson on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at Cicero-North High School. Admission to the game will be free of charge.