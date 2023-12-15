CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “I was drawing plays in third grade. I was making playbooks and setting up an office in the basement. So, maybe I was born for this. I don’t know,” said SUNY Cortland head coach Curt Fitzpatrick.

From scripting plays in his parent’s basement in Fulton, New York, Fitzpatrick now has his Red Dragons team one win away from a national championship.

It’s been three decades since a team from New York won the Division III national title. Friday night, this Red Dragons team believes now is their time.

“It is a great opportunity for us to really challenge ourselves. If we want to say we are the best, then we have to go out and prove that we are the best,” Zac Boyes, Cortland’s quarterback, said.

Cortland will get their shot in the Stagg Bowl on Friday night, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. against the defending national champions, North Central College.

You can watch the full preview of the game in the video player above.