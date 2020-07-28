Syracuse basketball begins workouts with coaches

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Per NCAA rules, Monday July 20th marked the first time college basketball teams could begin workouts as a full team. Prior to that date, it was all voluntary workouts.

NewsChannel 9 spoke Syracuse Assistant Coach Allen Griffin about the first day of workouts. Teams can either workout or do weight training during this time.

Notes from the conversation:

Jess Edwards is still in the Netherlands but the team expects him back in a week or so

Quincy Guerrier is still working back from his offseason groin surgery. He is not participating in live drills yet

For now workouts are contained to positions – sophomore Joe Girard III, junior Buddy Boeheim and Illinois transfer junior Alan Griffin began working with the guards; senior Marek Dolezaj, redshirt sophomore Robert Braswell, freshman Woody Newton, freshman Kadary Richmond and sophomore Quincy Guerrier(when healthy) are with the forwards; senior Bourama Sidibe, redshirt freshman John Bol Ajak, freshman Frank Anselem and sophomore Jesse Edwards(when he arrives) are with the centers

Coach Griffin feels Sidibe has added about 15 pounds of muscle

Coach Griffin felt Girard III and Boeheim were in great shape, almost looked game ready

Coach Griffin categorized Alan Griffin as a “relentless worker”

