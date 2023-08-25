POLAND (WSYR-TV) — Super lightweight boxer, and Syracuse native, Bryce Mills will be fighting in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, on the undercard of the heavyweight title matchup between reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk, and challenger Daniel Dubois.

Mills comes into the fight with a 12-1 professional record and 4 wins by knockout. His opponent, Damian Tymosz of Lublin, Poland, has a professional record of 7-2-1 with also four wins by knockout.

The fight between Mills and Tymosz is slated for six rounds. Both fighters came in at similar weights, with Tymosz weighing in at 143.7 pounds and Mills weighing in at 142.6 pounds.

Undercard fights will begin around 2 p.m. EST, and Usyk and Dubois should be making their ring walks around 5 p.m. EST for the main event.

Uysk’s three heavyweight title belts will be on the line against Dubois. No titles will be up for grabs in Mill’s fight against Tymosz.

Fans can watch the fight on ESPN+.