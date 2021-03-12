Syracuse cruises past Stony Brook

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team cruised past Stony Brook Friday afternoon 17-9 in the Carrier Dome. This is SU’s third straight win.

Eight players scored for Syracuse. Freshman Owen Hiltz led the way with four goals. Tucker Dordevic and Stephen Rehfuss both scored three goals.

Stony Brook trialed by only one goal midway through the second quarter but SU never let up. The Orange scored nine goals in a row.

Syracuse improves to 3-1 on the young season. SU will host Hofstra next Saturday.