SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today, July 12, the Syracuse Crunch announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The puck will drop for the Crunch’s new season on the road at the Utica Comets on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Syracuse will then return to Upstate Medical University Arena for its home-opener the next day, Saturday, Oct. 14, as the Crunch take on the Bridgeport Islanders at 7 p.m.

The Crunch will play a 72-game regular season schedule, as per usual for AHL teams, consisting of 36 home games and 36 away games. April 20, 2024 will mark the Crunch’s final game of the regular season with a matchup at home against Utica.

Syracuse will look to get back to the playoffs after last season ended in heartbreak for the Crunch, with an overtime loss in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals against the Rochester Americans, ending the squad’s 2022-23 campaign.

Fans can see the Crunch’s full schedule on the team’s website. Ticket information is also available on the team’s website, on Ticketmaster or at the team’s ticket office inside Upstate Medical University Arena, which can be visited in-person or reached by phone at 315-473-4444.